After the Lok Sabha, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha also adjourned indefinitely

The monsoon session, which began on July 19, has been postponed indefinitely, two days ahead of schedule. There was a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the passage of the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill, 2021. After this, there is also news of a scuffle in the house. Whereas Congress has accused of misbehavior with women.