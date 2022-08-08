Agenda India Ka: Bulldozer action on illegal construction of Shrikant Tyagi

Bulldozers once again ran in Uttar Pradesh. This time the bulldozer went on the illegal construction of Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman. All the encroachments that Shrikant Tyagi had done in the house by calling himself a leader were demolished today. Tyagi is still absconding and police of four states are looking for him.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Bulldozers once again ran in Uttar Pradesh. This time the bulldozer went on the illegal construction of Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman. All the encroachments that Shrikant Tyagi had done in the house by calling himself a leader were demolished today. Tyagi is still absconding and police of four states are looking for him.