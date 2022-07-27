Agenda India Ka: Children studying under leaking roof in MP School

Floods and rains are wreaking havoc in most of the states of the country. The pictures of devastation are coming from everywhere. Meanwhile, a picture has come to the fore which is surprising. Children of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni are forced to study with umbrellas under a leaking roof.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

