NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Children studying under leaking roof in MP School

Floods and rains are wreaking havoc in most of the states of the country. The pictures of devastation are coming from everywhere. Meanwhile, a picture has come to the fore which is surprising. Children of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni are forced to study with umbrellas under a leaking roof.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
Floods and rains are wreaking havoc in most of the states of the country. The pictures of devastation are coming from everywhere. Meanwhile, a picture has come to the fore which is surprising. Children of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni are forced to study with umbrellas under a leaking roof.

All Videos

44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
2:18
44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?
16:24
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?
Teacher Recruitment scam: Cash recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's another house
1:28
Teacher Recruitment scam: Cash recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's another house
National Herald Case: ED's third day's questioning of Sonia Gandhi ends
2:29
National Herald Case: ED's third day's questioning of Sonia Gandhi ends
Supreme Court dismisses petition against ED
2:1
Supreme Court dismisses petition against ED

Trending Videos

2:18
44th Chess Olympiad: 190 देश, 2500 खिलाड़ी कौन होगा शतरंज का बादशाह?
16:24
Time Machine: How did Rajiv Gandhi get the lock of Babri Masjid opened?
1:28
Teacher Recruitment scam: Cash recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's another house
2:29
National Herald Case: ED's third day's questioning of Sonia Gandhi ends
2:1
Supreme Court dismisses petition against ED
Agenda India Ka,India Floods,Floods,India,Flood in Assam,floods in MP,flooding in india,India flood,Monsoon in India,floods india 2022,flood in india today,Assam floods,flood,india flooding,floods india today,flash floods india,india floods news,monsoon floods india,flood in india 2022,Indian floods,flood in assam news,flood in india latest news,india flood 2022,Floods India,Floods in India,floods in india 2020,Heavy rainfall,heavy rainfall in madhya pradesh,