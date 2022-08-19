Agenda India Ka: China and Taiwan once again face to face

China and Taiwan are once again face to face. On one side there is China which is planning to occupy Taiwan, is intimidating it with the military drills but Taiwan has also said that it is ready for war and its trailer was shown in the sky. Taiwan has launched the most advanced and missile equipped fighter jet in its military drill.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

