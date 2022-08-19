NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: China and Taiwan once again face to face

China and Taiwan are once again face to face. On one side there is China which is planning to occupy Taiwan, is intimidating it with the military drills but Taiwan has also said that it is ready for war and its trailer was shown in the sky. Taiwan has launched the most advanced and missile equipped fighter jet in its military drill.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
China and Taiwan are once again face to face. On one side there is China which is planning to occupy Taiwan, is intimidating it with the military drills but Taiwan has also said that it is ready for war and its trailer was shown in the sky. Taiwan has launched the most advanced and missile equipped fighter jet in its military drill.

All Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
9:39
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads

Trending Videos

Virat Kohli completes 14 years in International Cricket
9:39
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
9:4
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
8:17
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
22:17
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
Agenda India Ka,Pelosi,pelosi visit taiwan,pelosi taiwan,Nancy Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan,nancy pelosi visit taiwan,nancy pelosi today,nancy pelosi in taiwan,China,china taiwan news,Taiwan,taiwan world war 3,taiwan china news today,china vs america,china vs america war,china vs america military power 2022,china supports russia,World war 3,china vs taiwan,Taiwan military power,Hindi News,Zee News,