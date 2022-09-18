Agenda India Ka: China's 'No Entry' at Queen's Funeral!

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place tomorrow. But even on this occasion, the tension between China and Britain continues. Due to the rift in the relations between the two countries, it is believed that the delegation sent by President Jinping will not be allowed to attend the funeral of the Queen.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

