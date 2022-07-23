Agenda India Ka: Crocodiles are roaming everywhere in Vadodara due to heavy rains
Due to the continuous rains, the water in the rivers has also increased. Meanwhile, people are also facing problems. A case came to the fore from Vadodara that would shock everyone. Many videos and photos of crocodile sightings in residential areas are going viral on social media.
