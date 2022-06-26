NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : Demonstrations of Shiv Sena at various places in Maharashtra

There seems to be no end to the ongoing political battle in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has been continuously making an appeal to the rebel MLAs to return but they are showing no signs of return to the party. In such a situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has challenged Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs. He said that there is only one 'Baap' in Shiv Sena.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:38 PM IST


