Agenda India Ka: Devastation in Pakistan due to floods

Pakistan looks helpless in front of floods. The situation is such that about 70% of Pakistan is in the grip of floods and there is a scene of devastation all around. The death toll due to floods in Pakistan has crossed one thousand.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

