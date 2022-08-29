NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Devastation in Pakistan due to floods

Pakistan looks helpless in front of floods. The situation is such that about 70% of Pakistan is in the grip of floods and there is a scene of devastation all around. The death toll due to floods in Pakistan has crossed one thousand.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
