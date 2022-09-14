Agenda India Ka: 'Full-on drama' to withdraw money from bank

Lebanon is facing a banking crisis today. Due to strict rules, people are not even able to withdraw their money deposited in banks. In such a situation, a woman surrounded by difficulties reached with a gun to withdraw money from the bank. The woman claimed that she had entered the bank with a toy gun.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

