NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: 'Full-on drama' to withdraw money from bank

Lebanon is facing a banking crisis today. Due to strict rules, people are not even able to withdraw their money deposited in banks. In such a situation, a woman surrounded by difficulties reached with a gun to withdraw money from the bank. The woman claimed that she had entered the bank with a toy gun.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
Lebanon is facing a banking crisis today. Due to strict rules, people are not even able to withdraw their money deposited in banks. In such a situation, a woman surrounded by difficulties reached with a gun to withdraw money from the bank. The woman claimed that she had entered the bank with a toy gun.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News; September 14, 2022
6:49
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 14, 2022
Deshhit Super 30: 'AAP takes a U-turn on subsidy'
3:55
Deshhit Super 30: 'AAP takes a U-turn on subsidy'
BJP leader Giriraj Singh questions Nitish government over Begusarai shooting
31:3
BJP leader Giriraj Singh questions Nitish government over Begusarai shooting
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth behind survey of Madrassa?
1H4:35
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth behind survey of Madrassa?
Know why a 50-year-old woman arrested by cyber police department in Maharashtra
Know why a 50-year-old woman arrested by cyber police department in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

6:49
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 14, 2022
3:55
Deshhit Super 30: 'AAP takes a U-turn on subsidy'
31:3
BJP leader Giriraj Singh questions Nitish government over Begusarai shooting
1H4:35
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth behind survey of Madrassa?
Know why a 50-year-old woman arrested by cyber police department in Maharashtra
Agenda India Ka,Banking crisis,Lebanon crisis,lebanon economic crisis,Economic crisis,lebanon economy,why lebanon crisis,lebanon currency crisis,Banking,lebanon banking system,lebanon bank hostage crisis,lebanon crisis 2022,why is lebanon facing a crisis,woman enters lebanon bank with toy gun,women with toy gun grabs trapped savings in Lebanon bank,beirut bank,woman threatens with toy gun,toy gun to take trapped savings,