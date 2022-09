Agenda India Ka: Heavy downpour floods roads in Gurugram

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Delhi-NCR including UP, Haryana outcry due to heavy rains. Schools are shut in some districts including Noida, Aligarh after 10 deaths in UP. Work from home has been advised to private offices in Gurugram. Intermittent rain continues since late night .