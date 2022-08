Agenda India Ka: Heavy rain causes havoc in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Uttarakhand. Many villages were completely destroyed by the cloudburst. People are trapped in many villages of Tehri and Dehradun. Watch the ground report of Zee News from Uttarakhand.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

