Agenda India Ka: How did Muslim minister enter Gaya's Vishnupad temple?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went to visit the famous Vishnupad temple in Gaya and was accompanied by minister Israil Mansuri who also went inside the temple. BJP has made it a big issue that why Nitish Kumar took his Muslim minister along in the temple where non-Hindus are not permitted to enter.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
