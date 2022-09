Agenda India Ka: Inside Story of the 'Action Plan' on PFI

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:25 AM IST

NIA and ED have conducted raids on the locations and links of PFI in 12 states across the country including Kerala and Tamil Nadu. ED and NIA along with the team of state police forces have conducted raids on people associated with terror funding and running camps in many states including UP, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. Furious over the NIA raid, PFI workers demonstrated in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.