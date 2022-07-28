NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Iraq to become Sri Lanka 2.0?

Not many days ago pictures of people protesting in Sri Lanka who occupied the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister's house. Now some similar pictures are also coming from Iraq, here the protesters have entered the parliament. The protesters are angry over the nomination of pro-Iranian Mohammad al-Sudani as the prime ministerial candidate.

Jul 28, 2022
