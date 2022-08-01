NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Know why Sanjay Raut was arrested?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been arrested in Patra Chawl land scam. He will now remain in ED custody till August 4. During this, all the questions related to Patra Chawl scam will be asked from him. In this report, see why Raut was arrested by the ED after a long interrogation.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
