Agenda India Ka: Maken was involved in what happened in 2020- Shanti Dhariwal

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal has made serious allegations against Congress observer Ajay Maken through a press conference. He said that Maken had come to take Pilot's side. He did not say anything about Kharge and also that traitors should not get any place.