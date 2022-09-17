NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : On Birthday, PM Modi releases Cheetahs in MP's national park

PM Modi today released cheetahs brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park. After releasing the cheetah, the Prime Minister himself also clicked the photo of the cheetahs. PM Modi's love for animals was also visible.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
