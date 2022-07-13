NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Protesters reach Parliament House after taking over PM's office

The ruckus continues in Sri Lanka over the economic crisis. After taking over the PM's office, now the protesters have also reached the Parliament House. The protesters tried to enter the Parliament building by breaking the barricades.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
The ruckus continues in Sri Lanka over the economic crisis. After taking over the PM's office, now the protesters have also reached the Parliament House. The protesters tried to enter the Parliament building by breaking the barricades.

