Agenda India Ka: Rs 85 lakh recovered from MP govt clerk's home

A new culprit of black money has been found in the country but the surprising thing is that a new face of corruption is that of a government clerk from Madhya Pradesh. The officers who investigated the black money from the house of this clerk named Hero Keswani were also stunned. The salary of this clerk is in thousands and black money he has is in crores.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

