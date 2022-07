Agenda India Ka: 'School bus' washed away in Uttarakhand floods!

People in many parts of India are troubled by floods and rains. A bus got washed away in water due to rain in Champawat, Uttarakhand. There were two people in the bus who have been rescued, see the report.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

