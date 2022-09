Agenda India Ka: The 'psycho killer' who kills sleeping watchmen

A serial killer has been arrested from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This serial killer used to target the watchmen. After killing them, he used to take away mobile phones.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

A serial killer has been arrested from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This serial killer used to target the watchmen. After killing them, he used to take away mobile phones.