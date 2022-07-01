NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: What is Owaisi's opinion on Islamic extremism?

The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. Owaisi has demanded the arrest of Nupur regarding this matter and has also made an appeal to PM Modi, know what is that appeal.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. Owaisi has demanded the arrest of Nupur regarding this matter and has also made an appeal to PM Modi, know what is that appeal.

