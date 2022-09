Agenda India Ka: Why Kharge is first choice for Congress President?

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of party president on Friday, appealed to all the delegates to vote for him. After filing his nomination papers at the AICC office, Kharge told reporters, "I thank the senior leaders of all the states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election."