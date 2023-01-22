NewsVideos
AGM meeting of the Wrestling Association held in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
The AGM meeting of the Wrestling Association to be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has been cancelled. This decision has been taken due to the WFI controversy.

