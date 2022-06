Agneepath Scheme: Violent protests continue across nation

Agniveer Violence: The nuisance against the government's Agneepath scheme continues. Protesting youths set many trains on fire. A large number of government property is being damaged in this entire protest.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

