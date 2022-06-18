NewsVideos

Agnipath Protest: Former Army Chief General JJ Singh speaks to Zee News

Protests are going on across the country against the Agnipath scheme. Protesters have targeted many trains. The Railways on Friday said that over 300 trains have been affected so far and over 200 have been canceled in protest against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the defense services. Former Army Chief General JJ Singh spoke exclusively to Zee News on this issue.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Protests are going on across the country against the Agnipath scheme. Protesters have targeted many trains. The Railways on Friday said that over 300 trains have been affected so far and over 200 have been canceled in protest against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the defense services. Former Army Chief General JJ Singh spoke exclusively to Zee News on this issue.

All Videos

Bihar Bandh: From Masaudhi to Gaya, students protested furiously
5:49
Bihar Bandh: From Masaudhi to Gaya, students protested furiously
दिवंगत CDS बिपिन रावत का बयान उड़ा देगा होश
2:24
दिवंगत CDS बिपिन रावत का बयान उड़ा देगा होश
Vehicles burnt in Masaudhi, watch what the Deputy CM of Bihar said on this
8:45
Vehicles burnt in Masaudhi, watch what the Deputy CM of Bihar said on this
Zee Exclusive: Now more people will get the opportunity to get recruited in the army, says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari
8:2
Zee Exclusive: Now more people will get the opportunity to get recruited in the army, says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari
WHO Report: 5 year old children are also victims of depression
6:26
WHO Report: 5 year old children are also victims of depression

Trending Videos

5:49
Bihar Bandh: From Masaudhi to Gaya, students protested furiously
2:24
दिवंगत CDS बिपिन रावत का बयान उड़ा देगा होश
8:45
Vehicles burnt in Masaudhi, watch what the Deputy CM of Bihar said on this
8:2
Zee Exclusive: Now more people will get the opportunity to get recruited in the army, says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari
6:26
WHO Report: 5 year old children are also victims of depression
Delhi Protest,Jantar Mantar,agneepath protest,agneepath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath scheme,agneepath protest live,agneepath yojana,agneepath protest in bihar,protest over agneepath,protest against agneepath,agneepath protest secunderabad,protest against agnipath,Agneepath,agneepath yojana protest,agnipath scheme protest,agneepath scheme indian army,protest against agnipath scheme,agnipath scheme protest in bihar,Exclusive,