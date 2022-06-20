Agnipath Protest Update: Army made it clear that there is no place in the army for those who commit violence

Rail operations are still stalled due to Bharat Bandh, arson and sabotage by miscreants in protest against Agnipath scheme. Apart from this, internet service was stopped in 20 districts of Bihar as well as surveillance is being done with drone cameras.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

