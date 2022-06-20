NewsVideos

Agnipath Protest Update: Security tightened at railway stations in view of Agnipath protest

Violence has been seen in many states including Bihar, UP, Bengal regarding Agneepath scheme. The miscreants have especially damaged railway property and burnt many trains. Railways has canceled about 500 trains as well as issued an alert.

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
