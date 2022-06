Agnipath Scheme Protest: Attack on Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi's house

People protesting against Agneepath scheme attacked Deputy CM Renu Devi's house in Bettiah, Bihar. The protesters also pelted stones at the Deputy CM's house.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

