Agnipath Violence: Stones pelted at Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister's house

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house in Bettiah was targeted and the mob pelted stones at her house amid protests and uproar against the Agnipath scheme.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

