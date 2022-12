videoDetails

AIIMS Cyber ​​Attack: CBI writes to Interpol, seeks details of Chinese Hackers

Taking major action in the AIIMS cyber attack case, CBI has written a letter to Interpol. In this letter, CBI has sought details of Chinese hackers. The hacking took place from Hong Kong and Henan in China. See this report for more details on this news.