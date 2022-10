AIIO President Omar Ilyasi gets Y+ category security

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

The Union Home Ministry has given Y+ security to AIIO President Umar Ilyasi. Umar Ilyasi had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Ilyasi had addressed Mohan Bhagwat as the father of the nation. Since then, Ilyasi was receiving constant threats.