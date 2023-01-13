हिन्दी
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacks RSS
Updated:
Jan 13, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been attacked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Asaduddin Owaisi said that Bhagwat is afraid to name China. Terrorists infiltrate from Pakistan.
