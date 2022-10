AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says he respects SC's decision on hijab controversy

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

In a special conversation with Zee News on the Hijab controversy, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was hoping that the SC will take unanimous decision on Hijab. He further said that we respect the decision taken by two-judge bench of SC.