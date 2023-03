videoDetails

AIMIM President's attack on Assam CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has retaliated on statement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Attacking the central government, Owaisi said, 'BJP could not find a proud Hindu'. Know full statement in this report.