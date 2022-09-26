NewsVideos

Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge have reached Delhi amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Now he will tell Sonia Gandhi about the entire political developments in Rajasthan.

All Videos

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
1:32
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
2:47
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
1:22
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
What is CM Gehlot's 'Game plan' in Rajasthan?
1:7
What is CM Gehlot's 'Game plan' in Rajasthan?
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi
5:40
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi

Trending Videos

1:32
Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas's statement on the political crisis in Rajasthan
2:47
School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured
1:22
Rajasthan government divided into two camps - Arjun Ram Meghwal
1:7
What is CM Gehlot's 'Game plan' in Rajasthan?
5:40
KC Venugopal reaches 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi
Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot resignation,ashok gehlot and sachin pilot,ashok gehlot news today,ashok gehlot live,ashok gehlot congress president,ashok gehlot news,ashok gehlot vs sachin pilot,sachin pilot news today,sachin pilot latest news,Rajasthan news,rajasthan news today,Congress,congress president election 2022,Congress president,Rahul Gandhi,Sachin Pilot,Breaking News,Hindi News,Karan Singh,Sonia Gandhi,Pilot,