'Akhilesh Yadav' attacked PM Modi from the stage of KCR

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann arrived as the third front on the call of Telangana Chief Minister KCR. Akhilesh Yadav has attacked PM Modi without taking his name from the stage. He said that Uttar Pradesh has been cheated.