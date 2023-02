videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Assembly,says,'Government is running through dialogue'

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Samajwadi Party is constantly being questioned about the picture of Umesh Murder Case Accused Sadaqat with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Commenting on this, Akhilesh Yadav fiercely attacked Yogi government in UP Assembly and raised questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Watch Full speech of Akhilesh Yadav.