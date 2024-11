videoDetails

CM Yogi invites PM to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Before the by-elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reached the national capital New Delhi to meet him, where both of them met at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the evening. CM Yogi has come to invite people to the Maha Kumbh.