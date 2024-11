videoDetails

Know whole story about Operation Rahul

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

Indian Army Attacks Pakistan Surgical Strike: Exactly 24 years ago, on 28 October 2000, 14 Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army had also carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan by crossing the LOC, which gave Pakistan's famous 15 Punjab Battalion a chance to groan. Was not