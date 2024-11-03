Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Baba Bageshwar's Mahakumb Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: On one side, the song of Hindu unity is being sung, while on the other, the slogan of Muslim unity is being raised. On both sides, the song of conspiracy against religion and threat to religion is being sung. Today, a direct example of this was seen from three places. On one side, Baba Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri is talking about Bhagwa-e-Hind against Ghazwa-e-Hind. He is saying that the statement "If we are divided, we will be divided, if we remain united, we will remain good" is correct. He is talking about Hindu unity. On the other hand, from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Maulana Arshad Madani to AIMPLB's President Saifullah Rahmani, everyone is busy giving different advice to Muslims on the Waqf Bill. They are saying that the Waqf Bill is a conspiracy against Muslim religion and Muslims.

