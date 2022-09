Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the survey of waqf properties

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey of the properties of the Waqf Board after the madrasas. UP government's Minority Minister Dharampal Singh gave this information on Tuesday. But now the political turmoil has started on this matter. Questioning this decision, Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has to make Hindu-Muslim.