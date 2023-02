videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav raises questions on Yogi government over Prayagraj shootout

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions on the Zero Tolerance Policy of the Yogi government. Akhilesh Yadav has put the Yogi government in the dock on the Prayagraj shootout.