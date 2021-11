Akhilesh Yadav said, people of UP want change

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav strongly attacked BJP in Kushinagar. Akhilesh said, the Yogi government has laid the foundation stone, did the work of changing the color, changing the name but there is no work on the ground. The Samajwadi Party has done the work of increasing tourism to make Kushinagar recognized in the world.