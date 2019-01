Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi over his 'can resolve Ram temple issue within 24 hours' remark

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the issue of Ram temple can be resolved within 24 hours. Watch this video to know more.