Akhilesh Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee at 5 pm today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will meet TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at 5 pm. In fact, the national convention of the Samajwadi Party is going to be held in Kolkata this year. In this connection, will attend the conference on 18 and 19 March. During this, the 2024 elections can be discussed.