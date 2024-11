videoDetails

Another video surfaced just before violence in Sambhal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

A video has surfaced just before the violence in Sambhal on Sunday. In this video, a crowd is seen gathered outside Jama Masjid. CO Anuj Chaudhary posted there is also there. In the video, the CO is explaining to the people present there that they should not create any ruckus or protest. There is no use in that. The CO is saying that you people have seen the damage caused by CAA and NRC.