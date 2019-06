Al Qaeda may be planning Pathankot-like attack on Indian security installations: Sources

Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda is reportedly planning to carry out suicide attack(s) on Indian security installations on the lines of the dastardly attack that took place at the Pathankot Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir on January 2 of 2016.#AlQaeda #SuicideAttack #PathankotLikeAttack #JaishEMohammed