All Indian Olympics Athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, to be accorded a grand welcome at Delhi Airport

India's first athletics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team and the fourth-placed Indian women's hockey team are set to land in New Delhi from Tokyo on Monday. The Olympians will be given a grand welcome at home after their remarkable performance in the Olympics.