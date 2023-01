videoDetails

All-Party Meeting At 12 Noon Ahead Of Budget Session, Know What All Will Be Discussed In This Meeting?

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

An all-party meeting will be held today at 12 noon today ahead of Budget session 2023. In this meeting, the opposition parties will present their issues before the government. Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi will be present in this meeting.